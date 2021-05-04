Dozens of Homewood residents displaced following flooding at apartment complex

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of residents were evacuated and rescued from an apartment complex in Homewood. 15 residents at the Crescent at Lakeshore had to be rescued by boat as floodwaters rose several feet.

All first-floor residents were evacuated and not allowed to return to their homes on Tuesday night. Cars in the parking lot had water levels up to the door handles. The Homewood Fire Batallion Chief said any time there are heavy rains, this apartment complex is a concern.

“What we look for is the rate of rise because the volume doesn’t matter as much as how fast it goes up so it’s been about 8 year since we’ve had to do a boat rescue,” Homewood Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Broadhead said.

Floodwater rose fairly quickly, leaving residents little time to grab their belongings.

“We were going to leave and the car was flooded like halfway up to the windows almost,” Kaitlyn Wood said.

Wood and her dog had to be rescued by boat from their first-floor apartment unit.

“Whenever I saw the flash flood warning we get it all the time so I never thought that it was actually gonna be I need a boat to get out of my apartment complex because it’s so deep,” Wood said.

Broadhead says they typically monitor this area whenever there is heavy rainfall due to the likelihood of flooding. No injuries have been reported.

“I’m really hoping that my stuff is OK so I’m trying to be a little optimistic about it all but hopefully tomorrow it dries up and we can go in and check out the situation,” Wood said.

Residents who live on the second floor have been cleared to return to their homes while first-floor residents will not be granted access Tuesday due to the flooding.