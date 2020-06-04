Downtown Birmingham businesses boarded up used as canvases for murals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — What started as peaceful protests in downtown Birmingham Sunday night later turned violent, leaving many businesses with broken windows and forcing others to protect their own.

Now, several of those boarded up businesses downtown have been turned into works of art.





While each mural has left passersby in awe, one in particular at the 3rd Avenue and 19th Street intersection has them stopping to taking photos and putting their hands together in solidarity.

The street-side mural is unique in that it allows anyone to add to the piece. Below it, a bucket of different colored paints is available to color hands to add their print.







The Modern Brand Co. is a Birmingham-local advertising agency that decided to use their skills to create the mural. Tanya Twerdowsky was one of the employees who used their talents on the mural and said the idea for a community mural came from a 3-year-old boy.

“He asked if he could help,” Twerdowsky said. “We said, ‘Yeah, sure you can help!’ And he was the first hand on the wall. And we were about to build from that and we can make it a community thing.”

On Wednesday, many came by to leave their mark and support the initiative. Anyone who would like to add to the mural can walk up, paint their hand and show their support.

LATEST POSTS