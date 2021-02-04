Doug Jones confident US Space Command location decision is final

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Following the U.S. Airforce’s announcement that Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal is the U.S. Space Command’s preferred location.

City leaders in Colorado Springs, where the command is currently based, immediately expressed frustration in the decision citing it as part of a political game.

While in his former senate seat, Doug Jones was vocal about his fear of the space command HQ decision becoming political.

But Friday he said the selection process proved otherwise.

“I was concerned that it would be a political decision, but at the end of the day Huntsville just shines through,” he said. “So, I believe that this was a decision based on the merits, and it will stand.”

Jones said the Huntsville area is equipped with nearly everything the command needs to be successful.

Expected to bring more than 1,600 jobs over 6 years, the space command could create an even larger infrastructure demand.

Jones said he’s confident the surrounding cities will adapt. A bigger hurdle? The new administration has to do the same.

“Any change in administration is going to look at a decision of this kind of consequence,” he said. “This is based on military specifications and all of the criteria that the military and the department of defense have been looking at.”

But regardless, Jones said he doesn’t see the Rocket City losing its title as the preferred HQ city.

“Huntsville has been the perfect spot to do this. Based on history, economics, everything,” he said. “So, I’m really excited for Huntsville, Madison County and I’m excited for the state.”