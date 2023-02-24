BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of Yasmine Wright, a double homicide victim, grieves and searches for answers one year later.

“I know God knows when I’m going to get my answer, but the human part of me wants me to have my answer now,” Wright’s aunt, Janice Wright, said.

The Birmingham Police Department told CBS 42 it continuously works to seek justice for unsolved crimes like this.

The BPD said victims are never forgotten and that it has dedicated detectives working diligently to give answers to the families of lost loved ones. Even so, it said it is still in need of the public’s help.

The January 2022 double homicide of 49-year-old Ed Harris and Wright remains unsolved. Wright was only 16 years old.

“We had so many plans,” Janice said. “I have a peace with her death in some way, but it hurts my human heart.”

The BPD said its detectives never give up. BPD Assistant Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald pointed to a 20-year-old cold case the department recently solved.

“We just want that case to be just kind of a reminder that we’re going to seek justice regardless of the time frame behind these cases,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said in cases with little evidence like Wright’s, the department relies heavily on the public to speak up.

“Think of the power that a suspect gets when they can commit a homicide with witnesses and no one comes forward,” Fitzgerald said.

Janice said her family is desperate for closure.

“Think of if it was your loved one that died,” Janice said. “If they would put that in the front of their minds, they would know the hurt we’re going through not knowing who killed Yasmine.”

To help break this cycle of violence, the city of Birmingham is investing about $7 million in various crime preventative programs, something city councilor Hunter Williams said is just a small piece of the puzzle.

“What’s going to fix violent crime with the assistance of these programs is the community coming together and saying that we’re not going to tolerate that — not in my neighborhood and not in our city,” Williams said.

Police and city leaders said it’s crucial we come together as a community to put an end to this senseless violence and hold perpetrators accountable.

If you see something, police encourage you to say something. If you know anything about this double homicide or any other crime, the police said you can contact them directly or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 205-254-7777.