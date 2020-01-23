Doomsday clock now at 100 seconds to midnight

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — We’re getting closer to the end of time, at least according to scientists who evaluate several key factors

Thursday’s reset of the Doomsday Clock symbolizes growing global concerns. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists say the Doomsday Clock warns us about how close we are to destroying the Earth.

Midnight on the clock symbolizes the end of the world. And now the hand is hovering just 100 seconds out.

The main factors that determine how close we are to midnight, the threat of nuclear weapons and climate change.

The last time the clock was reset was in 2018 to 11:58 p.m.

