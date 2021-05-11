Don’t panic at the pump! Industry experts warn drivers not to worsen concerns over gas shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Concerns over gas shortages have drivers panic purchasing. Industry experts said that panic purchasing is creating a shortage.

Gas prices have risen in parts of the Birmingham metro area by roughly six cents over the last day. Many drivers are ignoring warnings, and racing to the pumps to top off their tanks.

“I’m afraid of running out,” said Meagan Tally as she filled her tank.

Tally said she was aware of concerns of a gas shortage after family members warned of what other states were dealing with.

“Well it’ll all run out really quickly if we all get it, but no one wants to run out so it’s kind of– there’s not really a solution I guess,” said Tally.

Industry experts say there is a solution: only get gas when you need it.

“The best thing people can do right now is to return to their normal purchasing patterns to allow the system to maintain an [proper] amount of supply in each station,” said Bart Fletcher, the president of Petroleum and Convenience Marketers of America.