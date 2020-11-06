Dollywood’s Stampede Christmas show coming to Pigeon Forge

Now through Jan. 2, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction will be held at Pigeon Forge, Georgia, complete with a festive twist for the holiday season with the magnificent sights and sounds of Christmas.

“Christmas is a very special time of year at Dolly Parton’s Stampede,” said David Swangel, General Manager of the Stampede in Pigeon Forge. “While our thrilling show provides fun for our guests, we also take time to celebrate the true meaning of the season, thanks to a full-scale, living Nativity that will transport guests back to that first Christmas so long ago. It’s special to our entire cast and staff when families share with us that this show has become a treasured part of their annual holiday traditions.”

Adults and children alike will enjoy “The Magic of Toys,” an amazing musical fantasy starring The Sugar Plum Fairy and a number of toys she magically brings to life in a celebration which includes a stunning aerial display set to the unforgettable music of “The Nutcracker.”

Stampede’s 32 magnificent horses, not to be confused with Santa’s reindeer, race in exciting competitions as audience members cheer their respective sides of the North Pole and South Pole on to victory. No Christmas is complete without an appearance by Santa, so after the arena is transformed into a winter wonderland of glistening, freshly fallen snow, Old Saint Nick arrives by sleigh to complete the festivities.

The entire Christmas experience is enhanced by the state-of-the-art, LED wall backdrop to the show’s 35,000-square-foot arena, which seamlessly complements the exciting action with stunning holiday scenery. Guests will feel as if they instantly have been transported deep in to the natural beauty of Christmas from the foothills surrounding the Great Smoky Mountains and to the clear skies above Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth.

Christmas dinner, the other star of the show, includes Stampede’s signature four-course holiday feast consisting of Stampede’s original creamy vegetable soup, homemade buttery biscuit, a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbequed pork loin, corn on the cob, herb-basted potato, Stampede’s own specialty holiday dessert and unlimited Coca-Cola® products, tea or coffee. Vegetarian and gluten free meals are available upon request.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede will continue to observe social distancing, enhanced sanitation, and all other guidelines as provided by the CDC and state of Tennessee.

Show times and reservations are available by calling (865) 453-4400 or visiting dpstampede.com.

