Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards $188,800 to support literacy, education in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of nearly $190,000 in literacy grants to 41 Alabama nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries on Wednesday.

Organizations in Jefferson County such as The Literacy Council of Alabama and The Salvation Army Birmingham Area Command will receive awards as a part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donations to support summer, family and adult literacy programs.

“We understand the meaningful impact that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation investments and grants can have on local schools, nonprofits and libraries,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.

Since 1993 the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has supported organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading through awarding more than $197 million in grants.

“Our support of communities’ educational advancements remains unwavering. We are proud to champion the positive work by each of today’s recipients and are happy to help individuals increase their potential and pursue their dreams of a better tomorrow through the power of education and literacy,” stated Vasos.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through May 20. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new literacy efforts or expanding existing ones. Grant applications may be found online by clicking here.