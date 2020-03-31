Doctors using COVID-19 trends to understand how virus spreads

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Doctors across the U.S. are monitoring the spread of COVID-19 to learn more about the effects it might continue to have here.

UAB head epidemiologist Dr. Rachael Lee says trends here mirror those in other countries, and it typically takes about six to eight weeks for the curve to come down. That was the case in both China and Italy.

In South Korea, meanwhile, the curve didn’t spike as much as in other countries. Lee says health leaders there managed the virus through vast testing and quarantine. Here, she says we need to quarantine those feeling ill and use proper social distancing to help flatten the curve. It won’t be an easy time, especially trying avoid some of our favorite warm-weather activities, but the strategies can be effective.

“We really have to focus on: This is going to be a hard month to six weeks,” Lee said. “But we can make it as a community to get through this.”

In the South, we may need to use extra caution. Many of the diseases that can exacerbate COVID-19 are common here.

“What we do know in the South is we have rates of chronic illnesses such as COPD, which is emphysema, and diabetes,” Lee said.

It’s not clear if that puts people here at more risk, but that’s certainly a topic on doctors’ radars.

There is reason for hope in the midst of all the concerns about the virus. UAB had around 60 COVID-19 patients last week, many of whom were on ventilators. But doctors there also have seen cases that appeared less severe.

“I would say there are a fair amount of patients that have been released from the hospital,” Lee said. “Those are the patients that have gone to acute care beds. That means beds that are not in the intensive care unit. Those patients are able to go home and then they stay in quarantine for a period of time until Jefferson County Health Department says that they can leave.”

Lee says most of UAB’s acute care patients are middle-aged. Most of the hospital’s ICU patients are older.