Doctors respond to ADPH’s vaccine rollout

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health addressed concerns over vaccine rollout on Friday.

The state has distributed just shy of 224,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine out of nearly 503,000 doses delivered.

Though the department says there have been reporting errors from the CDC, the state is still in short supply of the vaccine.

Doctors from UAB understand why Dr. Scott Harris with the state is frustrated with the lag in reporting of vaccinations, but they understand the state is in short supply and more people are wanting to get the shot.

“The vaccines that they are getting are rolling out quickly to the sites and being administered. We’re just not getting enough vaccine right now,” Dr. Michael Saag with UAB said.

Saag is one of many healthcare workers wishing for more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Ask our government to get us vaccines as soon as possible. When they’re available and you can get it, go get the vaccine as soon as you can,” Saag said.

Harris addressed the reports on Alabama’s vaccination rate on Friday. He states there have been communication issues with the CDC.

“There is clearly a disconnect between shots being given, which we have directly reported to us by the people giving the shots and what CDC reports on the website as Alabama has given,” Harris said.

Harris says part of the reason why there has been confusion in the reports is that most doses that have been counted are the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“Getting, you know, hundreds of thousands of people to the lines we have already without any additional vaccine is going to be a difficult situation,” Harris said.

But most experts have hope more doses are coming.

“All of us hope within the next two to three weeks, the supply of vaccine to all of us will increase and we will all be better off,” Saag said.

Saag hopes the majority of the population will get the vaccine in order to put an end to the pandemic. He says he still deals with some patients who are hesitant to get the vaccine, but he believes having one available is a godsend.