DNC could be big opportunity for Woodfin’s political career

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is among 17 “rising stars” in the Democratic Party who will give keynote addresses Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention.

It’s an opportunity that in the past has been a launching pad for political careers.

Woodfin won’t be the most recognizable name on the list and it may not be easy to stand out speaking alongside so many others. But Marissa Grayson, an associate professor of political science at Samford, said it’s still a big deal for him to be on the list.

“I do think it allows his name to be in categories with others,” Grayson said. “Stacy Abrams, for example, who he’s presenting with and that does really help launch him in his career.”

Many people remember how the 2004 keynote address helped launch Barack Obama’s presidential candidacy. Tonight’s speech likely will be more of an introduction to many people for Woodfin, Grayson said. But she added that national aspirations might be a good idea for the Democratic mayor.

“If Alabama stays the same that is in regards to ideology and party affiliation, at some point he’s going to hit a ceiling here in Alabama,” she said. “And so focusing on getting his name out there for national recognition is probably quite important for him.”

The keynote addresses begin at 8 p.m.

LATEST POSTS