DNC chairman says Oct 5 bylaws ‘binding’ on state party

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee says state Democrats should follow bylaws adopted earlier this month and urged the state party chair to get on board with them.

DNC Chair Tom Perez delivered the message in a Saturday letter to Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley.

Perez said a set of bylaws adopted Oct. 5 by a group of state committee members is “binding on the party.”

Worley has contended the Oct. 5 meeting was illegitimate. She held a meeting on Oct. 12 where different bylaws were adopted.

Perez said the actions at the Oct. 12 meeting were not cleared by the DNC.

The rebuke is the latest twist in the ongoing power struggle that appears destined for court.

Worley said Monday that she has not seen the letter.

