Dinosaurs invading central Alabama at Jurassic Quest in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Dinosaurs are invading central Alabama this week and you can see them up close at Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure.
Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru opens Friday, featuring 70 life-sized dinosaurs. You can drive through and listen to a guided audio tour to learn about the creatures you see.
The exhibit is in Bessemer through March 7. The cost is $49 per vehicle. Click here for add-ons and more information. Below are the hours you can visit:
- Friday, February 26: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, February 27: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday, February 28: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Monday and Tuesday, March 1-2: Closed
- Wednesday and Thursday, March 3-4: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Friday, March 5: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 6: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday, March 7: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.