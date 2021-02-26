Dinosaurs invading central Alabama at Jurassic Quest in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Dinosaurs are invading central Alabama this week and you can see them up close at Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure.

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru opens Friday, featuring 70 life-sized dinosaurs. You can drive through and listen to a guided audio tour to learn about the creatures you see.

The exhibit is in Bessemer through March 7. The cost is $49 per vehicle. Click here for add-ons and more information. Below are the hours you can visit: