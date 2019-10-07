‘Diaper Dumper’ arrested, charged with 31 counts of littering in Jefferson County

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brookside Police Department has charged a man with 31 counts of criminal littering for dumping massive amounts of trash around Jefferson County dating back to 2018.

Dubbed the “Diaper Dumper,” the man was taken into custody Oct. 1 for dumping “large amounts of trash, used puppy pads and waste on major roadways,” according to Brookside police.

Brookside mayor and city council approved of undercover night sensor cameras alongside roadways. They were then able to observe the “Diaper Dumper” was involved in 1-2 dumpings per week over the past two years.

NO LITTERING: DIAPER DUMPING SUSPECT ARRESTED & CHARGED WITH (31) COUNTSMore Criminal Littering warrants were issued… Posted by Brookside Police Department on Sunday, October 6, 2019

The man’s bond was set at $15,500. He has admitted to the crime and apologized to the citizens of Brookside, according to BPD.

He now faces up to $3,000 in fines, 100 hours of picking up litter and an additional $500 fine for dumping urine and fecal matter for each offense.

