Developer to unveil new plans for Brookwood Village

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — City leaders in Homewood want to hear from the public about a new plan to revitalize Brookwood Village.

The shopping center, which thrived for many years, has experienced a decline more recently, punctuated by the closure of several businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Arlington Properties is unveiling a new concept, and the organization will present it to residents during public meetings beginning Thursday.

“We just want to get the message out that we want every person in Homewood involved in this – every resident, every business owner, anyone that can give us some feedback – we want to hear from them because that’s how we know it’ll be a reflection of our community,” City Councilor Jennifer Andress said.

Arlington’s redevelopment plan features plenty of retail space, but attracting new tenants is only part of it. The company also hopes to add a luxury hotel, a conference center and condos.

A map of the property shows green space and a walking trail that, according to Andress, could ultimately connect Homewood’s Shades Creek Greenway with Mountain Brook’s Jemison Trail.

Andress believes the shopping center, despite its recent struggles, still has plenty of potential.

“It’s just in the absolute geographic dead center of the most desirable place in the state,” she said. “I mean it really is when you think about the communities that it connects and the access you can get there from major highways. I mean it really is a fantastic geographic location, and we just really want this to be just a showcase for the city.”

In order for it to thrive, though, she said the public needs to play a role, and that’s why the meetings are important.

“I think people want it to be a success,” she said. “And they wanted it to be a success, and they’ve held in there, they really have, during all this time. So I see some optimism.”

The first meeting is at Homewood City Hall Thursday at 6 p.m. A second meeting will be held in the same location on Nov. 5. Sites for the final two meetings on Nov. 10 and 12 are still to be determined.

Residents can access all meetings via Zoom. The city will post links to the meetings on its website as soon as they’re available.

