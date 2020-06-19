Despite COVID-19 pandemic, there are many ways to celebrate Father’s Day across Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite the number of coronavirus cases continuing to rise across Alabama, there are still options for dads and their families wanting to safely celebrate Father’s Day this Sunday.

At Regions Field, the Birmingham Barons will host a Father’s Day Celebration that will include playing catch on the field, batting practice, a private clubhouse tour, and more.

Jonathan Nelson, general manager of the Barons, said even though the 2020 baseball season is uncertain, they feel an obligation to provide entertainment to the city.

“We’ve had games on Father’s Day and it’s always been a special experience because you know it’s a family experience and for fathers to play catch with daughters or sons, on the field we normally play movie clips whether it be Field of Dreams, that iconic scene of father and son playing,” Nelson said. “It always been special and as dad myself, knowing the specialness of what that day means, we want to certainly provide that opportunity for fans and this community to be able to do something very unique whether it be taking some cool pictures with family or a variety of different things, but that experience will hopefully make it very memorable especially in this day in age where there is so many limited options.”

Restaurants are also excited to help families celebrate Father’s Day. During the shelter-in-place order and safety measures due to COVID-19, restaurants had their dining rooms closed on both Mother’s Day and Easter.

George McCluney, owner of Farrelly’s Southern Bar and Kitchen in Hoover, said they have a limited number of tables due to social distancing, so they encourage people to make reservations. He said he expects it to be a very busy weekend.

“It’s really been difficult trying to anticipate when we could open back up, what are we going to do about employees. It’s a lot to think about. The paying the bills is the secondary talk of other things too so it’s been difficult but we see the light at the end of table. People are getting back out and we’re getting back to normal business hours,” McCluney said.

To order tickets to attend the Father’s Day celebration at Regions Field, click here.

