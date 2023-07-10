BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the years, Birmingham’s Five Points South has had a rich history as a hub of activity and entertainment. However, the area has recently taken a hit as some businesses have left the neighborhood.

In June, George Reis closed the 5 Point Public House and Oyster Bar, which he started in 2006.

“I think that restaurant ran its course next door and it was time and who knows what the future brings, it just wasn’t going to be there,” Reis said.

Reis said saying goodbye to his restaurant was hard.

”I guess the right words would be bittersweet, difficulty, because while it’s a business decision and it makes sense, it’s bittersweet in the fact that it’s a part of a creation that I came up with,” he said.

The loss of 5 Point comes on the heels of other businesses that have left the area, such as Waffle House in 2021 and Little Italy, which closed in April. Rocky’s Pizza will soon be moving into Little Italy’ location.

Christopher Burks, an urban policy scholar and vice president of the Five Points South Neighborhood Association, is convinced the neighborhood will be fine.

”I’ve got a lot of optimism about this neighborhood and particularly about our commercial district,” Burks said. “You know this is like the historic commercial district of the city. it’s survived worse times than this.”

Reis said he will continue to bet on Five Points South’s future through his seafood restaurant, Ocean, located next to 5 Point Public House.

”I like my neighbors. I’ve known them for years and this is where I’m going to stay,” he said. “I think this is a good neighborhood. It will come back around.”