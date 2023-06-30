BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are heading to the beach or lake or just plan on being outside a lot for the Fourth of July, keep an eye on your sun exposure.

July is UV Safety Awareness Month, and local dermatologists are cautioning people to protect themselves from dangerous UV rays that can cause damage to skin, aging and skin cancer.

Dr. Corey Hartman, medical director of Skin Wellness Dermatology, said sun is at its peak from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s suggested to avoid being out in the sunlight during those times. Hartman said if you are out during that time, find shade and wear a wide brimmed hat that will protect your face neck and ears.

“Sunglasses can protect your eyes and also protect you from melanoma in the eyes that another common area that people don’t think about,” Hartman said.

It’s also suggested to wear some type of sunscreen with dermatologists recommending a sunscreen between SPF 30 to 50.

Dr. Caroline Smith with Gunn Dermatology suggests using a water-resistant sunscreen.

“These extreme heats cause us to sweat a lot especially in the south so something that is water resistant is extremely important and it will have a time frame in minutes so you should look for something 40 to 80 water resistant especially if you plan to be at the beach or pool,” Smith said.

Dermatologists recommend applying sunscreen twice a day for better effectiveness.