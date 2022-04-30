ALABAMA (WHNT) – The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging a recently signed Alabama law banning gender-affirming medication for transgender youth and includes criminal penalties for doctors who prescribe it.

The DOJ filed a complaint against Senate Bill 184 on Friday, alleging that the new law’s felony ban on providing certain medically necessary care to transgender minors violates the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

The penalties for violating the law include up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000.

The Justice Department claims the bill discriminates against transgender youth by denying them access to certain forms of medically necessary care.

The department also asked the court to issue an immediate order to prevent the law from going into effect.