TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder was given a special honor Wednesday afternoon in Tuscaloosa at the River Market.

The city unveiled a statue of the “Bronze Bomber” in his honor.

Wilder tells CBS 42 this was a great compliment. He said he was truly humbled to see his statue and he is very proud to be from Tuscaloosa.

“It makes me feel amazing in words I cannot express or come up with. It’s just all the emotions and I wish we could all connect to some kind of emotion device and that way I can better explain how I feel,” said Wilder. “But it’s an amazing feeling, and I love Tuscaloosa and this is amazing today.”

Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder held the World Boxing Championship’s heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020. As an amateur, he won a bronze medal in the heavyweight division at the 2008 Olympics, earning his nickname “Bronze Bomber.”

“In 50 years, I want them to say that Black man was an amazing man, he sacrificed and motivated and he inspired the world,” Wilder said. “I have the knowledge, the wisdom, and the power all over and I am going to continue to inspire the world.”

Wilder tells CBS 42 he is not done with his boxing career yet and has no immediate plans to retire. He says that he is taking some time to spend with his family and children.