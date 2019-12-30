Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg visits Montgomery

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to the media in Phoenix. Democrats are narrowing Donald Trump’s early spending advantage, with two billionaire White House hopefuls joining established party groups to target the president in key battleground states that are likely to determine the outcome of next year’s election.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will visit Montgomery, Alabama on Monday.

Bloomberg will meet with maternal health experts and providers to listen to the challenges they face, and discuss his plans to address the maternal mortality crisis and decrease disparities in maternal health outcomes. Alabama has one of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the nation.

After the meeting, Bloomberg will speak with Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

