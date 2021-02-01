Demand for hospital jobs increases across Alabama due to COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The demand for nurses and those in the health care field continues to increase across Alabama.

The Alabama Nursing Association is working to help provide support to health care professionals facing large challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When the outbreak began in 2020, the association had nurses fill out evaluations to assess the state of the health care field. The report will be released later this week.

The report assesses issues such as how safe nurses feel at work and if they believe lawmakers are supporting creating policies on behalf of them. Alabama Nursing Association President Lindsey Harris said that although some progress has been made in medical facilities dealing with the pandemic, there is still a long way to go.

“Nurses are doing what they need to do to get the job done, but how long can this happen, how long can this occur. So that’s why we have to put these things in place including creating peer support and mental health opportunities,” Harris said.

The Alabama Nursing Association did not receive any Cares Act Funding, so that has made it more challenging for the organization to fund new resources to help support health care workers.

The organization is still offering tools including free counseling to nurses in the meantime to use outside of where they work.