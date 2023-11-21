TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Delta Air Lines flight from Key West to Atlanta was diverted to Ft. Myers on Sunday afternoon due to a “smoky odor” on the aircraft, according to an airline spokesperson.

Flight 1472 took off from Key West International Airport at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

Shortly into the flight, the crew chose to declare an emergency, sending the flight to RSW instead, accordign to the airline.

The plane landed safely at 3:25 p.m., according to FlightAware. The plane was inspected and cleared to resume operations.

The airline apologized to customers who were inconvenienced.