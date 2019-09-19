Delta flight drops nearly 30,000 feet in minutes due to air pressure problem

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) — Frightening moments for passengers on a flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale.

It dropped nearly 30,000 feet over an eight-minute period. A problem with the cabin’s pressure prompted an emergency landing.

Delta flight 2353 passenger Harris DeWoskin said, “Out of nowhere I felt what felt like a sort of a rapid descent we started dropping in altitude and then air masks the oxygen masks dropped from the top of the plane chaos sort of ensued amongst the passengers.”

Harris Dewoskin snapped pictures during what he described as “a panic on board.”

DeWoskin said, “Initially it was sort of a panic there wasn’t really any forewarning the oxygen masks dropped down then one of the flight attendants I believe grabbed the intercom and was just repeatedly over the intercom stating do no panic do not panic but obviously its a hectic moment so the passengers around me a lot of people were kind of hyperventilating breathing really hard.”

Reporter Michael Paluska talked to Dewoskin via facetime as he waited to board a Southwest flight to finally get him to Fort Lauderdale.

In a statement sent to ABC Action News by Delta, they were told other passengers were bused to Fort Lauderdale to get them to their destination faster.

Delta described the issue as a “cabin pressurization irregularity.”

This flight aware map shows where it happened just off the coast and the quick turn back towards Tampa.

DeWoskin explained, “Eventually the captain came over the intercom and sort of explained there was a cabin pressure issue, a pressurization issue so they began quickly descending obviously to get to some air that was more breathable but they weren’t able to get low enough quick enough to keep the oxygen masks from falling down.”

Safe on solid ground in Tampa DeWoskin is grateful to be alive.

DeWoskin said, “Life is fragile like there was a scary 60 to 90 seconds where we really didn’t know what was going on.”

Delta says the plane was grounded and evaluated by maintenance.

