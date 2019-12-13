‘Delish’ releases list of’The Most Iconic Holiday Cookie’ in every state

(WIAT) — Online food magazine Delish recently released its list of the “most iconic holiday cookie” in every state.

For our state, Alabama, the list says the most iconic holiday cookie is the turtleback cookie. The cookie is described to be crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, covered with a caramel glaze.

They say the cookie was made famous at Traeger’s Bakery in Demopolis, Alabama.

Also on the list, California’s most iconic holiday cookie is the fortune cookie, especially dipped in chocolate and covered in sprinkles.

For Florida, the Key Lime pie sandwich cookies is the “most iconic.”

To view the complete list of the “most iconic holiday cookies,” click here.

