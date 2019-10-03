Delilah Wallenda to take final high-wire walk with son Nik in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA & WIAT) – It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the Flying Wallendas!!

Two members of the famed Flying Wallendas are set to perform a high wire walk to kick off Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s Grand Celebration Weekend in Florida.

It’s the final high wire walk for 66-year-old Delilah Wallenda, who with her son Nik, will attempt to walk between two of the property’s hotel towers on a high wire.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation member of the Great Wallendas and the owner of 10 world records.





He was the first person to walk a wire directly over Niagra Falls and the Grand Canyon. In June, he and his sister Lijana, successfully crossed Times Square between skyscrapers, 230 feet above the pavement.

WATCH: Two members of the famed Flying Wallendas attempt to cross a high wire between two towers

Thursday’s event will mark the completion of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s $700 million expansion, which includes a new hotel tower, pool and spa, and retail and dining outlets.