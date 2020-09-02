Decision day: Magnolia or shield for new Mississippi flag?

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A commission is choosing a single proposal to replace a state flag that Mississippi retired because the old banner had the Confederate battle emblem that was widely seen as racist.
One of the top designs up for consideration Wednesday has a shield. The other has a magnolia.
The recommendation will go on the November ballot. If voters accept the design, it will become the new state flag.
If they reject it, the design process will start again. And Mississippi will remain a state without a flag for a while longer.
Legislators retired the old flag under pressure two months ago amid the backdrop of widespread protests over racial injustice.
