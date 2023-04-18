DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A school employee reporting possible child abuse led to the arrest of a Decatur woman, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

23-year-old Milaya Dashai Orr was charged with torture and willful child abuse of a family member on Monday and was booked into the Morgan County Jail around 7:18 p.m., jail records show.

According to police, a school employee reported to a DPD School Resource Officer on Monday that a child had “visible bruises and abusive markings…consistent with signs of physical abuse.”

Orr (Decatur Police Dept.)

Decatur Police Family Services Detectives and Morgan County Department of Human Resources Caseworkers were then notified and an investigation began, DPD said.

That investigation led authorities to believe Orr to be the person responsible.

Orr remains in the custody of the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.