Decatur Police searching for missing woman

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are searching for a woman reported missing yesterday.

According to the Decatur Police Department, Jessica Freeman Britton Peoples, 38, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Police said Britton has a medical condition that requires constant care.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Britton Peoples was last seen wearing a gray windbreaker, camo boots, camo pants, and dark shirt.

She is 4′ 11″ tall, weighs 100 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She also has piercings on her nose and lip.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact DPD Detective Joshua Daniell at (256) 341-4644 or jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.