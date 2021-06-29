Decatur capital murder suspect found in Myrtle Beach

DECATUR, Ala. — Police were in the process Tuesday of bringing a capital murder suspect back to Alabama from South Carolina.

U.S. Marshals arrested Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 27, in Myrtle Beach around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson.

Yarbrough was wanted in the shooting death of Chester Lee Jordan on May 9. Jordan was shot multiple times in the parking lot at 1220 2nd Ave. SW.

Police already have another man, Mashaud Tyleiek Lewis, 21, in custody for Jordan’s death. Lewis is being held without bond on a capital murder charge.

The department spokesperson said police were working on Yarbrough’s extradition to Decatur.