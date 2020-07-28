Death of Hepzibah woman and 10-month-old twins under investigation as murder-suicide

UPDATE: AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms the name of the mother and her twins whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified the woman as 25-year-old Shaquia Philpot of Hephzibah, Ga. The children have been identified as twins Caysen Williams and Cassius Williams, both 10-months-old. The mother and her children were pronounced dead at 8 P.M.

The vehicle was recovered from Mayor’s Pond off of Lock and Dam Road. after being sighted by a fisherman in the area.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab this week. This is being investigated as a murder/suicide.

A balloon release was held at the Juicy Crab parking lot Sunday after 6 P.M.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices are investigating the deaths of three people found in a submerged vehicle at Mayor’s Pond Road off of Lock and Dam Road on Friday evening.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the victims are a mother and her two small children. Bowen says the car was found by a witness fishing in the area.

The identities of the three will be released once their families have been notified. Their bodies will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies.