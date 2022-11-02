BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some wrote to their sons. Others wrote to all of Birmingham. One wrote to the world.

CBS 42 asked mothers of sons who died from gun violence in the Birmingham area to write letters that may help our viewers better understand the impact of their loved one’s death on their family and community. Some mothers chose to write the letters together, some separately. Some chose to write their letter to their loved ones. Others chose to write directly to the public.

These are their letters.