Deadly tornado, abortion ban among top Alabama stories of 2019

FILE – In this May 19, 2019 file photo, protesters for women’s rights march past Dexter Avenue Baptist Church to the Alabama Capitol to protest a law passed making abortion a felony in nearly all cases with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, in Montgomery, Ala. This was one of the top stories in Alabama in 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Alabama’s biggest news stories of 2019 included a legislative effort to outlaw abortion, an ongoing crisis in state prisons and a deadly tornado that claimed nearly two dozen lives.

Alabama was in the national political spotlight after lawmakers approved a near-total ban on abortion. A judge blocked the abortion ban from taking effect while a challenge plays out in court.

Protesters participate in a rally against one of the nation’s most restrictive bans on abortions on May 19, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. Demonstrators gathered to protest HB 314, a bill passed by the Alabama Legislature last week making almost all abortion procedures illegal. (Photo by Julie Bennett/Getty Images)





Twenty-three people were killed when a powerful tornado ripped through the rural community of Beauregard in March.





And the Department of Justice threatened to sue Alabama over conditions in state prisons.