Deadly tornado, abortion ban among top Alabama stories of 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Alabama’s biggest news stories of 2019 included a legislative effort to outlaw abortion, an ongoing crisis in state prisons and a deadly tornado that claimed nearly two dozen lives.
Alabama was in the national political spotlight after lawmakers approved a near-total ban on abortion. A judge blocked the abortion ban from taking effect while a challenge plays out in court.
Twenty-three people were killed when a powerful tornado ripped through the rural community of Beauregard in March.
And the Department of Justice threatened to sue Alabama over conditions in state prisons.