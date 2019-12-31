Deadly tornado, abortion ban among top Alabama stories of 2019

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 19, 2019 file photo, protesters for women’s rights march past Dexter Avenue Baptist Church to the Alabama Capitol to protest a law passed making abortion a felony in nearly all cases with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, in Montgomery, Ala. This was one of the top stories in Alabama in 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Alabama’s biggest news stories of 2019 included a legislative effort to outlaw abortion, an ongoing crisis in state prisons and a deadly tornado that claimed nearly two dozen lives.

Alabama was in the national political spotlight after lawmakers approved a near-total ban on abortion. A judge blocked the abortion ban from taking effect while a challenge plays out in court.

Protesters participate in a rally against one of the nation’s most restrictive bans on abortions on May 19, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. Demonstrators gathered to protest HB 314, a bill passed by the Alabama Legislature last week making almost all abortion procedures illegal. (Photo by Julie Bennett/Getty Images)


Twenty-three people were killed when a powerful tornado ripped through the rural community of Beauregard in March.

APTOPIX Deep South Severe Weather_1551841766196-842137442



And the Department of Justice threatened to sue Alabama over conditions in state prisons.  

Nearly 70 cadets are preparing to graduate from training with the Alabama Department of Corrections. Upon graduation, they will enter the state’s prisons as corrections officers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events