TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West Alabama Works is partnering with DCH Health System for a virtual hiring event for those interested in working in the healthcare industry in the area. DCH is looking to hire more than 100 new employees.

The hiring event started today and will continue through Wednesday, June 15.

Kelly Nichols is the director of the DCH Employment Workforce Development. Nichols says job fairs are a good way to find qualified workers.

“It’s very hard right now getting people to apply to positions,” Nichols said. ” So [we do] these job fairs to create interest and to attract people to come and apply for positions.”

DCH is hiring full-time and part-time positions, including an immediate need for laboratory phlebotomist and registrar. Pay varies by position and experience, with positions earning up to $24 an hour.

DCH has immediate openings for registered nurses, patient care assistants, as well as nutritional and environmental service workers. Each position comes with a signing bonus of at least $1,500.

Nichols says offering incentives is the right move to attract new workers.

“Right now gas prices are high, so it is really helpful for people to get those bonuses,” Nichols said.

The virtual hiring event can be accessed via DCH’s Facebook page or by visiting the West Alabama Works webpage.