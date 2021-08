Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Health System will begin offering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, also known as the booster shot, on Friday August 20th to those who qualify.

Vaccine doses will continue to be administered at the remote site in the parking lot just west of DCH Regional Medical Center.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine available at DCH.

