Content sponsored by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.

To most, a few cents here or there might seem inconsequential, but to the families that benefit from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama (RMHCA), those few cents mean everything.

That’s why RMHCA is inviting you to participate in its annual “Day of Change” this Friday.

Tackling the burden of lodging for the families of approximately 5,000 sick children every year, RMHCA provides sanctuary to rest, reset and regroup through its Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham and Ronald McDonald Family Room in UAB’s Women & Infants Center.

One of the many families positively impacted by RMHC.

While you can round-up for RMHCA on any McDonald’s purchase year ‘round, “Day of Change” brings awareness to and celebrates the fundraising taking place at McDonald’s restaurants every day, while also marking the anniversary of the first-ever Ronald McDonald House, which opened its doors in 1974.

This year, you can celebrate by purchasing a “Day of Change” t-shirt, hitting the drive-thru at select McDonald’s locations for a chance to win a special giveaway, or simply taking a moment to thank your local McDonald’s crew for being part of Round-Up for RMHCA all year long.

General Manager of McDonald’s Oxford, Ala. location; the #1 restaurant for Round-Up for RMHC in the United States.

“Small change adds up quickly,” said Katherine Estes Billmeier, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama, “and I want to say thank you to the crew at McDonald’s and to all the customers who say, ‘Yes,’ to Round-Up for RMHC.”

And don’t forget– any day is a “Day of Change” when you round-up on your McDonald’s purchase and help RMCHA provide families with comfort, encouragement and support in their quest for hope and health.

RMHCA staff on “Day of Change” 2022.

Find McDonald’s locations participating in “Day of Change” giveaways here.

Purchase your “Day of Change” t-shirt here and be sure to post a picture to social media, tagging @rmhcalabama so they can see the change you make!