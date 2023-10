BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center is showcasing the talent of up-and-coming artists.

Tomorrow they are hosting its young artist concert series and will feature Daniel McGrew and Parker Ramsay. The two spoke to CBS 42 about what people can expect from their performance.

McGrew and Ramsay will perform at 7 p.m. at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center. The performance is free and for more details, you can click here

You can learn more by watching the video player above.