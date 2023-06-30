There is an air quality alert Friday for Jefferson and Shelby counties. We will be Code Orange – Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. If you have a respiratory illness such as asthma or COPD then it is recommended you stay indoors. Everyone else should conserve energy by carpooling, refuel your car and cutting the lawn after 6 p.m., and limiting household chemical use to a minimum.

Weather Aware through Saturday

Dangerous heat is expected across Central Alabama late this week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds toward Alabama from Texas. Alabama will be located on the eastern edge of the ridge, so we won’t have the hottest temperatures.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday for much of Central Alabama. Eastern Alabama has a Heat Advisory since the Heat Index will only get to 105 degrees. This extreme heat can be dangerous for you. Make sure to find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Take frequent breaks if you much be outside for an extended period of time, and stay in the A/C as much as possible.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and muggy with a few storms possible. Lows will be in the mid-70s.

Weekend Outlook: You still need to be Weather Aware on Saturday for the extreme heat across Central Alabama. It will be partly cloudy with some storms developing in the from an MCS (cluster of storms) moving into Alabama. Any storm that does develop will be strong to severe. SPC has placed NE AL in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the rest of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The threat will continue to be gusty winds and large hail. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. The Heat Index will stay around 105-110 degrees+.

The upper-level ridge will start to break down and retreat to the southwest on Sunday as a trough of low pressure moves into the SE U.S. This will send a cold front toward Alabama, and bring us a break from the extreme heat. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s, and the Heat Index 100-105 degrees.

Next Week’s Outlook: Unsettled weather is expected next week. We will be hot and humid with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms as a few upper-level waves move across the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.