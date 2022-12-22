WEATHER AWARE

THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING: An arctic cold front dives south across Alabama overnight, bringing scattered showers from late afternoon into the evening. As the front dives through, temperatures drop sharply, and some changeover from rain to snow flurries is possible across the state.

Accumulations are not expected in Central Alabama, but a few isolated locations in Northwest Alabama and in the higher elevations in Jackson, DeKalb, Marshall, and Madison counties in Northeast Alabama could see some sporadic coatings of snow.

Additionally, warm air over Wheeler Lake and Lake Guntersville could provide enough additional lift to enhance snow totals around Lacey’s Spring, Brindley Mountain, and the southern end of Sand Mountain including Albertville, Boaz, and Crossville.

Keep in mind we are not necessarily forecasting accumulating snow for these locations; instead we’re simply saying some isolated coatings of snow will be a little more likely in these spots than anywhere else in the state. The temperature drop remains the big story. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday afternoon, but rapidly drop Thursday night. By sunrise Friday morning, temperatures will be in the single digits, and wind chills will be below 0°. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the northern 3rd of Alabama, with most of the rest of the state under a Wind Chill Advisory.

This will be a long duration freeze for the state, with some spots in North and Central Alabama staying below freezing for up to 84 hours.

Now is the time to take precautions from the cold. Make sure your family, friends, and neighbors have a warm place to stay Thursday night through Monday. You can find a list of warming stations below.

Make sure pets are brought inside. It’s not safe to keep pets outdoors at these temperatures. Protect pipes from the cold by insulating any pipes exposed to the air, covering spigots, and allowing faucets to drip. Make sure if you’re leaving town to keep the heat set on at least 55°.

CHRISTMAS FORECAST: We’ll struggle mightily to get above 32° Christmas afternoon. I’m forecasting us to do it (barely) in Birmingham for an hour or two. For anything that’s frozen up, this probably won’t be enough to thaw things out. We’ll have to wait until Monday for that. If you’re backyard doesn’t climb above freezing Sunday afternoon, your odds are good to stay below freezing for 84 hours straight; until Monday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures trend up as we head through the week. We’ll be back in the 50s by mid-week, and we’ll be ringing in 2023 with highs in the 60s. Rain looks likely some time close to when we celebrate the new year.

