1  of  2
Closings
Birmingham City Schools Hoover City Schools

Damages from the storm throughout the Southeast

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — Across Alabama residents experienced severe weather including damaging winds, heavy rain, and flooding. Certain areas hunkered down as tornado warnings were issued as the storm, referred to as a squall line, breezed through the state upwards of 53 miles per hour.

In the aftermath of the storm, residents are beginning to pick up the pieces, some shared the damage left behind. Here are images of the damage that is affecting parts of Central Alabama.

Storm damage across the Southeast, including Mississippi

  • Images from John Manning
  • Images from John Manning
  • Images from Tuscaloosa (Provided by Jay McCollum)
  • Images from Tuscaloosa (Provided by Jay McCollum)
  • Images from Tuscaloosa (Provided by Jay McCollum)
  • Images from Tuscaloosa (Provided by Jay McCollum)
  • Images from Tuscaloosa (Provided by Jay McCollum)
  • Images from Tuscaloosa (Provided by Jay McCollum)
  • Images from our sister station WJTV
  • Images from our sister station WJTV
  • Images from our sister station WJTV
  • Images from our sister station WJTV
  • Images from our sister station WJTV
  • Image of damage in Bluff Park (submitted by Nora Spencer Banks)

Do you have any pictures or videos from today’s storm? Email them to webstaff@cbs42.com or tweet us @CBS_42!

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events