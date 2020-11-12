Dale County woman sentenced to 15 years for forging drug, paternity tests

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The woman suspected of forging medical documents in Dale County will now face 15 years in prison.

Brandy Murrah pleaded guilty to forgery and perjury back in September.

At least 14 medical review offer reports were forged in the name of a Dr. Donald Freeman.

Murrah’s attorney, David Harrison, said they will take the case to appeal since Murrah is on medication and has a child.

Her sentence was the minimum. Harrison will try for a split sentence if possible.

