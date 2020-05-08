Daily COVID-19 cases in Alabama reach all-time high Thursday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Thursday recorded the highest total of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Alabama.

On May 7, the Alabama Department of Public Health marked 356 COVID-19 cases, beating the previous peak set on April 9 with its total of 339 cases. This is the second time the amount of new cases went over 300 this week, with 331 new cases confirmed Tuesday.

As of this report, the state is reporting that 9,221 Alabamians contracted the virus since the pandemic reached the state. Three hundred seventy-five people have died from the virus and another 1,207 were hospitalized.

Mobile and Jefferson counties have the most cases out of the entire state with 1,376 and 1,075 cases respectively.

This is how the cases rank locally:

Butler County — 159 cases; two death

Coffee County — 143 cases; zero deaths

Houston County — 102 cases; four deaths

Pike County — 86 cases; zero deaths

Barbour County — 51 cases; one death

Covington County — 49 cases; one death

Dale County — 38 cases; zero deaths

Crenshaw County — 33 cases; zero deaths

Henry County — 27 cases; one death

Geneva County — 12 cases; zero deaths

LATEST POSTS