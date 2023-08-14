TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Dadeville woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday in Tallapoosa County.

April D. Goggins, 32, was in a 2009 Toyota RAV4 when her car left the roadway on Buttston Road, approximately 10 miles north of Dadeville, in Tallapoosa County. Her car struck an embankment and a tree before overturning around 5:38 p.m. on Saturday.

Goggins, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.