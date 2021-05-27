CVS announces vaccine sweepstakes, offers thousands of prizes

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WIAT) — CVS Health announced today that, beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter a sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a 1,000 prizes.

Winners of the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes will be chosen through weekly drawings over a six week period. Prizes include but are not limited to the following :

125 $500 giveaways and five Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions from CVS

100 seven-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more from Norwegian Cruise Line

VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more from Procter & Gamble

250 Night Out coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products such as Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s, St. Ives and more and one Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two from Unilever

Five three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation and more from Bermuda Tourism Authority

500 $100 gift cards for dates and one Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple from Hinge

VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises from iHeartMedia

Six fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare from smarTours

Five two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a Grand Prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade from Wyndham Rewards®

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health, in a press release. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

All customers ages 18 and up who received a vaccination from CVS or certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10 are eligible to win. An alternative method of entry will also be offered, and CVS Health colleagues who meet the requirements are also eligible to enter.

For more information including official rules and instructions on how to enter visit www.cvs.com/onestepclosersweeps.