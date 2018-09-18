Curing Childhood Cancer car tag supports local fight against childhood cancer and blood disorders

The following CBS 42 Living Local Feature Segment is sponsored by Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month we are featuring one of the ways that you can help locally in the fight against childhood cancer and blood disorders that directly benefits Children’s of Alabama.

The Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders is constantly developing new and innovative ways to care for their patients. When you purchase a Curing Childhood Cancer car tag, $41.25 out of the $50 price funds initiatives like; the Hope and Cope Program, clinical and research programs, and Taking on Life After Cancer.

“Over the last 13 years, over $3.2 million has been raised through the tag. One tag does make a difference,” said Children’s Emily Hornak.

It is easy to join the local fight! Set a reminder on your phone, or make a note in your calendar on the month when you need to renew your tag.

“This is a way that everyone can utilize something that they need, but also know that there is a way that they can give back to the community,” Hornak said.

It is easy to order a Curing Childhood Cancer Tag! Simply visit revenue.alabama.gov to order your tag online.

“And you can get it personalized and they will either send it to the DMV or send it to your home. One simple act of making the decision to purchase the tag can really end up ultimately affecting how much philanthropy comes to this hospital,” said Hornak

For more information on this car tag and all of the wonderful things happening at Children’s of Alabama visit ChildrensAL.org/committedtoacure.