Cullman veterans salute the fallen as Memorial Day approaches

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Rick Leigeber served in the U.S. Army with his stepbrother during the Vietnam War. While moving through the southeastern Asian country, his stepbrother Roy Page’s company became part of an infamous moment.

“They dubbed it the worst eight minutes of the Vietnam War,” Leigeber said referring to the chaos Page experienced. “As far as the number of casualties. There were 48 KIAs and 23 MIAs. The whole company was either killed or wounded.”

Page was one of those who was killed.

As an Army retiree living in Cullman, Leigeber is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2214.

“Remember what’s happened in the past with these guys,” Leigeber said. “Just remember them, never forget them. Remember what Memorial Day is all about. It’s about the guys who gave their all for their country.”

To commemorate the holiday, post members created and hand-painted 328 crosses, each representing a Cullman area resident who lost their lives in action. With them, they created a veteran cemetery-like formation.

And it’s easy to spot. It’s far from camouflaged on the side of Highway 31 and there for all those passing by to see.

Page and the 327 others from Cullman who lost their lives in action are being remembered and it touches Leigeber.

“It just means everything to me to see him remembered,” Leigeber said.

He and the VFW Post hope the memorial touches passersby as it did him.

LATEST POSTS