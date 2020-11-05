Cullman Regional Medical Center reaches highest hospitalizations since pandemic began

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Regional Medical Center has 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. It’s the highest number of people they have treated since the pandemic began.

Hospital staff says the increase in hospitalizations causes concern for them that locals are having coronavirus fatigue. They are encouraging people in the community to keep practicing COVID-19 guidelines.

The hospital has also increased measures of its visitation policies. Everyone entering the hospital now can only have one caregiver with them, but they must be assisting the patient.

Staff are also asking people to limit the changing of caregivers. However, there are exceptions for patients who are children with special needs.

“The only thing that we can control is what is coming into the facility. So although we don’t love limiting visitation we understand that family members meeting with their loved ones when they are trying to heal is also good medicine. However, we have to limit the exposure to germs,” Lindsey Dossey with Cullman Regional Medical Center said.

Cullman Regional Medical Center has received some negative backlash regarding changes in their visitation policies. They say they are doing what they believe is best to reduce the high transmission rates of COVID-19 in their facility.

LATEST POSTS