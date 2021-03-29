Cullman Regional Medical Center launches online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

CULLMAN, Ala. (WHTN) — Cullman Regional Medical Center has launched an online tool to help the community schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Officials said appointments will open five days before any clinics scheduled by Cullman Regional and appointments are required to receive the vaccine.

Only those eligible under the Alabama Department of Health Vaccine Allocation Plan are eligible to make an appointment.

As of March 22, that includes everyone in Phases 1a, 1b, and 1c:

Frontline healthcare workers

First responders

Anyone age 65+

Corrections officers

Food and agriculture workers

Post office employees

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Anyone in the education sector (such as teachers, support staff, community college/higher education)

Childcare workers

Anyone with intellectual or developmental disabilities

Anyone 16 or older with a high-risk medical condition, such as: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state Solid organ transplant recipients Obesity, BMI greater than 30 Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 1 and 2 diabetes Other medical conditions as determined by their medical provider

Transportation and logistics

Waste and wastewater

Food service (includes restaurant staff)

Shelter and housing (construction)

Finance (bank tellers)

Information technology and communication

Energy

Legal

Media

Public safety (engineers)

In addition, anyone age 55+ can schedule an appointment as well.

To schedule an appointment, visit cullmanvaccine.com.