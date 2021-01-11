Cullman Regional launches waitlist for COVID-19 vaccine

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Regional has launched a waiting list for community members interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

People on the waitlist will be contacted directly when an appointment is available. Walk-in appointments are unavailable. Signing up on the waitlist is not a guarantee of an appointment due to the limited supply of vaccines, according to hospital staff.

“We are actively working to get as many high-risk community members scheduled as possible,” said Lindsey Dossey, VP of Marketing. “The quickest way for anyone to get on the waitlist is by filling out the online form.”

Join the waitlist here on Cullman Regional’s website.

Anyone who doesn’t have internet access may fill out this form and mail to:

Cullman Regional

Attn: COVID VACCINE

PO Box 1108

Cullman, AL 35056

Cullman Regional Medical Center will be following the distribution plans laid out by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Additional information about the vaccine may be found on ADPH’s website.