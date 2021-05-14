Cullman police searching for missing woman

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman police department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since last week.

Lilliam Max, the owner of a salon in Creel Plaza, has not been seen by friends or customers for a week.

A missing person’s report has been filed and the police have done a welfare check of her shop. According to friends communicating on the “Missing Person Esthetica Liliam” Facebook page, both her cell phone and business phone have been turned off.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=102765521991194&set=a.102765261991220

If you have heard or seen anything from or about her contact the Cullman police at 256-734-1434.