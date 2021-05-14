Cullman police searching for missing woman

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman police department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since last week.
Lilliam Max, the owner of a salon in Creel Plaza, has not been seen by friends or customers for a week.
A missing person’s report has been filed and the police have done a welfare check of her shop. According to friends communicating on the “Missing Person Esthetica Liliam” Facebook page, both her cell phone and business phone have been turned off.
If you have heard or seen anything from or about her contact the Cullman police at 256-734-1434.